Guwahati Traffic Policemam Cleans Road for Commuters Convenience, Dept Rewards him

A Guwahati traffic policeman garnered online praise for being committed towards his duty.

The police personal identified as Amiya Kalita of Dispur Traffic branch gained attention on social media after photographs surfaced of him cleaning the road at Supermarket point for convenience of commuters.

Meanwhile, the Guwahati Traffic Police in its official Twitter handle wrote, “UBC 439 Amiya Kalita of Dispur Traffic branch was seen cleaning the road at Supermarket point for the convenience of commuters. We salute his sense of public service. @DGPAssamPolice has announced a money reward of Rs 5000 for his dedication to his duty @assampolice”

UBC 439 Amiya Kalita of Dispur Traffic branch was seen cleaning the road at Supermarket point for convenience of commuters. We salute his sense of public service. @DGPAssamPolice has announced a money reward of Rs 5000 for his dedication to his duty @assampolice pic.twitter.com/HPFzuEcxlS — Guwahati Traffic Police (@GhtyTrafficPol) January 9, 2021

It is to be mentioned that earlier also Assam police personal has shown dedicated examples of their on-ground duty.

Earlier, in the year 2019, a traffic policeman named Mithun Das, a traffic cop from Guwahati ruled social media when he braved a heavy downpour in the city.

A video which went viral showed Mithun continuously managing traffic during rush hour, which was made all the more difficult as it was accompanied by a heavy thunderstorm.