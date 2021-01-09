“Hydropower Projects will make our state self-sufficient in power”, says Chowna Mein

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein advocates for private power developers to harness the vast hydropower potential of the State as it will help to enhance the economy of the State and generate employment opportunities for the local youths.

The Dy CM on Friday chaired two meetings regarding the construction of the 23 MW Keyi Hydro-Electric Project at Keyi river under Pistana Circle of Lower Subansiri District and the construction of 14.5 MW Pareng Hydro-Electric Project under Sagalee Sub-Division in Papumpare District along with all the stakeholders.

“These Hydro-power projects once developed will make our State self-sufficiency in power as the Power Developers will share free power of 5-10% with the State Govt and 1% for local area development. More power will further create avenues for the establishment of industry and food processing units for the local entrepreneurs,” said Mein.

While assuring to look into the grievances of the project affected people of the two Hydro-Electric Projects, he said that there is the shortage of power in the State despite having so much of potential. He informed that the State’s Hydro-power Development Policy is one of the best in the country as it has incorporated the best elements found in the other States and said that there is no scope of denying the people’s rights.

He also asked the private power developers to maintain transparency while implementing the projects and win the confidence of the local people for the smooth implementation of the projects.

Two committees were formed to look into the grievances of project affected people and to resolve the issues, one under the chairmanship of Education Minister cum local MLA, Yachuli, Taba Tedir for 23 MW Keyi HEP at Keyi river and the other, under the chairmanship of former Chief Minister cum Local MLA Sagalee, Nabam Tuki for 14.5 MW Pareng Hydro-Electric Project under Sagalee Sub-Division.

In the meetings, Education Minister, Taba Tedir, Minister of Agriculture, Tage Taki, Advisor to Power Minister, Balo Raja, former Chief Minister cum MLA Sagalee, Nabam Tuki, Commissioner (Power) Prashant Lokhande, DC Ziro, Swetika Sachan, DC Papumpare, Pige Ligu, Deputy Director (Land Management), Techi Hitlar and the project affected people were present in the meeting.