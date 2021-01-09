Indo-Bangla Friendship Bridge in Tripura to be Completed in 7 Days

The 432-meter long bridge over River Feni, in southeastern Bangladesh and the Tripura state of India, will be completed in next 7 days.

According to reports, the 432-meter long bridge will connect Sabroom in Tripura with Ramgarh in Bangladesh and set to become a new corridor for Indo-Bangla trade and commerce.

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) managing director KK Pathak and South Tripura District Magistrate Debo Priyabardhan visited the site and took stock of the status of the bridge over river Feni.

On completion, the Maitri Setu bridge will become a new corridor for Indo-Bangla Trade and Commerce.

Meanwhile, the Chittagong port in Bangladesh is only 72 kilometres away from Sabroom and will help Indian authorities to use the port for trade and commercial activities with South East Asia.

The foundation of the bridge was laid in 2015 jointly by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Significance: