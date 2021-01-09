Indonesia’s Sriwijaya Air Flight with Passengers Onboard Goes Missing

A passenger aeroplane has gone missing in Indonesia on January 9.

Flightradar24 tweeted saying, “Sriwijaya Air flight #SJ182 lost more than 10.000 feet of altitude in less than one minute, about 4 minutes after departure from Jakarta.”

Flightradar24 said the plane took off at 07:36 UTC time and the ADS-B signal was lost minutes later, at 07:40:27.Sriwijaya Air flight

The flight was en route from Jakarta to Pontianak in Indonesia.

A search for the plane is now starting and the situation is under investigation.