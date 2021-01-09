Tripura Activist Found Dead on Riverside Road

A 30-year-old activist was found dead in a half-naked state next to his motorcycle on the banks of Kanchancherra river at Kanchanpur sub-division of North Tripura.

According to reports, the deceased was identified as Mithun Das of the nearby Daspara area, 170 km away from state capital Agartala.

A press release from Subrata Chakraborty, the assistant inspector general of Tripura Police stated that “The deceased person was a mason by profession. An abrasion injury was noticed in the shoulder of the deceased and the body was in half-naked condition.”

The release said it’s “not unlikely” that the 30-year-old met with an accident and fell into the bamboo palasiding, leading to deadly damage. The investigation is in progress to determine the reason for death, the AIG said.

It is to be mentioned that Mithun Das was actively participating in organising protests in opposition to the state government’s plan to resettle 5,000 out of 32,000 Bru migrants within the Kanchanpur sub-division.

It even declared an indefinite strike within the area after the government’s final resettlement plan turned public.

Meanwhile, Sushanta Barua, general secretary of Kanchanpur Nagarik Suraksha Mancha and JMC, dismissed the accident idea, saying that he suspected it to be a case of cold-blooded homicide.

“We had issued a 24-hour deadline to the police to arrest the culprits, which has expired. We shall now decide on our next course of action,” Barua said.