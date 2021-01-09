Twitter suspends Donald Trump’s Account Permanently; cites ‘incitement of violence’ risk

Following the US Capitol violence on Wednesday, Twitter Inc permanently banned Donald Trump’s account due to the risk of further incitement of violence by his supporters.

As per reports, five people, including a woman and a police officer, have died in the violence.

The move to suspend Trump’s account, which had more than 88 million followers, silences his primary megaphone days before the end of his term and follows years of debate about how social media companies should moderate the accounts of powerful global leaders.

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” the company said in a tweet.

The social media platform also deleted new tweets posted Trump on official government account @POTUS.

In a blog post on Friday, Twitter said that two of the president’s tweets posted that day were in violation of its policy against the glorification of violence.

Twitter had temporarily blocked Trump’s account on Wednesday following the siege of Capitol Hill, and warned that additional violations by the president’s accounts would result in a permanent suspension. Trump was required to delete three rule-breaking tweets before his account was unblocked.

He returned to Twitter on Thursday with a video acknowledging that Biden would be the next.

Twitter said that Trump’s tweet that he would not be attending Biden’s inauguration was being received by a number of his supporters as further confirmation that the Nov. 3 election that he lost was not legitimate.

Facebook Inc said earlier this week it was suspending his account through until at least the end of his presidential term. The Republican president is due to hand over to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 20.

On Friday, Twitter also permanently banned two Trump loyalists – former national security adviser Michael Flynn and attorney Sidney Powell – as part of a broader purge of accounts promoting the QAnon conspiracy theory.