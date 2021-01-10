Army Recruitment Rally to be held in Dimapur, Invites all Eligible Candidates from Arunachal

Army Recruitment Rally will be held at Bhagat Stadium, Rangapahar Military Stadium, Dimapur from March 10 to 20 for enrolment of the youth from the state of Nagaland.

Meanwhile, for eligible candidates of all districts of Arunachal Pradesh are invited to enroll wef 10-20 Mar 2021 at Dimapur (Nagaland). Online registration is mandatory and will be open from 09 Jan 2021 to 22 Feb 2021. Admit Cards for the rally will be sent through registered e-mail from 23 Feb 2021 to 05 Mar 2021 Candidates should reach the venue on given date and time as mentioned in the Admit Card.

Online applications will be open from January 9 to 22 and for online registration login to www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

“Candidates who have registered earlier in the previous rally can directly login and apply afresh. Candidates will be allowed to attend recruitment rally only when they have registered and completed online application,” informed a press release issued by Lt Col Sumit K Sharma, PRO (Def) Kohima.

Vacancies are for Soldier General Duty (Class 10 and 12), Soldier Technical (Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, Math & English), Soldier Clerk (Class 12 in any stream with English and Maths/Accounts/Book Keeping), Soldier Nursing Assistant (Class 12 in Science with Physics, Chemistry, Biology & English or Class 12 in Science with Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology & English), Soldier Tradesmen (8th & 10th standard simple pass).

CEE will be conducted at Rangapahar Military Station on April 25.

For any other query contact on phone Numbers, 03862-249012 OR 8974958673 between 08:30 AM to 02:00 PM on any working day. Last date of registration is February 22.