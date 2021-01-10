GoAir Sacks Pilot for Offensive Tweet on PM Modi

GoAir sacked a senior pilot, who made offensive remarks about the prime minister on Twitter, on Thursday.

“GoAir has terminated the services of the Captain with immediate effect,” the airline’s spokesperson said on Saturday in response to queries about the tweets made by pilot Miki Malik.

Captain Malik had originally tweeted, “PM is an idiot. You can call me same in return. It’s ok. I don’t matter. Bcoz I am not PM. But PM is an idiot. Period” on Thursday. He later tweeted an apology. “I apologise for my tweets about PM, other offensive tweets which may have hurt sentiments of anyone associated. I convey that GoAir is not associated with any of my tweets directly or indirectly as they were personal views,” he posted, according to a report in the Indian Express.

Meanwhile, a GoAir spokesperson said that the company had a “zero tolerance policy” and that it was “mandatory for all GoAir employees to comply with the company’s employment rules, regulations and policies, including social media behaviour”. “The airline does not associate itself with personal views expressed by any individual or an employee,” the spokesperson said and added that the company had terminated the services of the captain “with immediate effect”.