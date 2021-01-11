Arunachal Pradesh CM extend Sarok Festival Greetings

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has conveyed greetings to the people, on the auspicious occasion of the Sarok festival celebrated by the Akas of East Kameng district with traditional fervour every year.

Mentioning that Sarok celebration marks the prayer to Mother Earth for well-being of all mankind, Khandu offered his prayers for peace, prosperity and progress of every community of Arunachal Pradesh.

“Sarok is an occasion for all people to come together and simply be happy. Despite the COVID 19 pandemic, let’s celebrate happiness and spread happiness across our beautiful state which is distinct for its diverse communities, traditions and culture but take pride as one people and one nation,” Khandu said in a message here this evening.

“As Sarok drives away evil spirits, let’s drive away the evils of hatred, violence, corruption and the Coronavirus this year and join together to take our state on the path of accelerated development,” he added.

The Chief Minister congratulated the Akas of East Kameng for keeping alive their culture and taking pride in their heritage while emphasizing for the umpteenth time on the preservation of the indigenous identities including dialects that are distinct only to Arunachal Pradesh.