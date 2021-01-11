Assam CM Sonowal Receive JP Nadda at Silchar Airport

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal along with Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass welcomed BJP national president JP Nadda at Silchar Aiport on January 11.

The national leader is on a two-day tour in Assam will address a public meeting in Silchar and is said to attend a number of other party programmes.

Taking to his Twitter handle, CM Sonowal wrote, “Adaraniya

@JPNadda ji, we promise that under PM @narendramodi ji’s leadership and your presidentship, each and every karyakarta will put their best to further strengthen the nationalist power in Assam & the entire NE.”

Meanwhile, state finance minister wrote, “Honoured to welcome @BJP4India National President Sri @JPNadda at Silchar Airport.