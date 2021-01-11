Centre Sanctions Rs 37.8 Cr for Mata Tripurasundari Temple in Tripura

Under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spirituality Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme of the ministry of tourism, the Centre sanctioned of Rs 37.8 crores for the ‘Development of Mata Tripurasundari Temple’ in Tripura.

Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb taking to his Twitter handle wrote, “On behalf of the 37 lakh people of #Tripura, express deepest gratitude to PM Shri @narendramodi ji & Tourism Minister, @prahladspatel ji for ensuring the sanction of Rs 37.8 crores for the ‘Development of Mata Tripurasundari Temple under PRASAD scheme’ at Udaipur.”

Under the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India launched the PRASAD Scheme in the year 2014-2015. The full form of PRASAD Scheme is Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spirituality Augmentation Drive.