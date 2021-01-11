Manipur’s War on Drugs Continues, 1420 Acres of Illicit Poppy Plantation Destroyed

A total of 1,420 acres of illegal poppy plantations has been destroyed for the crop year 2020-2021.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh wrote, “Till date 1420 acres of poppy plantation have been destroyed in this 2020-2021 season.”

Meanwhile, Churachandpur police, on January 8, conducted a drive against illegal poppy cultivation at Songpeh and Molneiphai under Sangaikot Subdivision.

A combined team of Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB), Imphal East along with Saikul police, district administrative staffs, home guards, Imphal East district police and one column of 15 Assam Rifles and department of Horticulture and Forest destroyed about 70 acres of illegal poppy plants.