Villagers in Nagaland Took upon Themselves to Pull Truck out from a Gorge

A viral video that emerged from Nagaland has been winning hearts on the internet. Spreading the message of unity and brotherhood, an entire village community came together to pull a truck out of a gorge using ropes and bamboos.

Nagaland legislator and BJP national spokesperson Mmhonlumo Kikon took to Twitter to share the video. He said, “In a village in Nagaland (not yet identified) the entire community pulls up a truck which fell off the road with ropes and the spirit of unity!”

Appreciating the team work shown by the people, Advisor to Chief Minister of Nagaland, Abu Metha wrote on Twitter, “The IndomitableHumanSpirit ! A prayer to Almighty & it’s all team work. This video from interior #Nagaland exemplifies & showcases the strong social bonds that is so deep rooted in #Naga society. What a way to celebrate our rich cultural heritage!”

In the video that circulated on Sunday scores of people gathered to pull the truck that fell into a gorge. It can be seen in the video that the villagers praying before pulling a carrier truck from the gorge. With ropes tied to the front and side of the truck, men lined in different directions dragged out the truck slowly from the slope. The video also shows that bamboo trees were used to facilitate the pulling out of the truck.

Reportedly, the incident took place at Kutsapo village under Phek district in Nagaland. The carrier truck was loaded with ginger and was bound for Dimapur when it met with the accident.