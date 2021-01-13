15-Year-Old Deaf, Mute Girl Gangraped in Bihar

A 15-year-old deaf and mute girl has been allegedly gang-raped in Bihar and her eyes were damaged with a sharp object so that she couldn’t identify the perpetrators.

Both her eyes were damaged but it is yet to be ascertained whether she has completely lost her eyesight, doctors attending to the girl, who is in a critical condition, said.

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the incident that took place on Tuesday when she took her goats for grazing, police said, adding all the accused hail from the same village.