Mizoram to Receive 18,500 Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine

Mizoram will receive 18,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine for the first phase of the vaccination drive.

Mizoram Health Secretary H Lalengmawia informed that a consignment of 18,500 doses of Serum Institute of India’s (SII) Covishield vaccine will soon arrive in the State.

He said that a total of 14,421 healthcare workers across the State, comprising 14,107 of State healthcare workers and 314 central healthcare workers, have been identified for COVID-19 vaccination in the first phase.

He further said that the Mizoram Government has urged the Centre to provide three additional temperature-controlled vans apart from the existing 9 to transport COVID-19 vaccines within the State.