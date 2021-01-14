PM Modi, Amit Shah Extend Magh Bihu Greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah extended Magh Bihu greetings to the people of the state.

PM Modi in a tweet wrote, “Magh Bihu wishes to everyone. May the coming times be filled with happiness. With the blessings of Almighty may there be brotherhood and wellness all around.”

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also wished the people of Assam on the occasion of Magh Bihu. The Minister also tweeted in Assamese saying, “I wish my heartfelt greetings to the people of Assam on Magh Bihu. May Maa Kamakhya bless everyone’s lives with joy, happiness and prosperity.”