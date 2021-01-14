Union Cabinet Approved Procurement of 83 LCA ‘Tejas’ Worth Rs. 48,000 Cr

0
8

In a landmark decision, the Union Cabinet today approved procurement of 83 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) ‘Tejas’ from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

The deal, cleared on Wednesday by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, puts the government-owned aerospace and defence company HAL in the forefront of the ‘Make In India’ movement.

It is to be mentioned that the deal will help in creating more than 50,000 jobs in the country.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments