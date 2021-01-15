Caller Tune Featuring Amitabh Bachchan On Coronavirus Gets Replaced

Ahead of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the caller tune featuring Amitabh Bachchan’s voice has been replaced with a new one.

Starting January 15, you will hear a female voice as your caller tune talking about India’s nationwide vaccination roll-out, reported NDTV.

Since March last year, when the novel coronavirus caused a pandemic, Amitabh Bacchan’s voice was used as caller tune all over India, enumerating all safety measures one must take to avoid COVID-19. Now as India gets ready to be vaccinated, the caller tune appeals to the citizens to have faith in the vaccine and not believe in rumours.

This messaging comes as people are still wary about ‘COVAXIN’ which has not yet completed Phase 3 trials and yet is being rolled out along with Oxford University & AstraZeneca’s Covishield.