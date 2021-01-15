CBI Raids CBI Headquarters, Arrests Officials

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials raided its own headquarters in New Delhi.

The raid was conducted at premises linked to some of its own officials, who allegedly accepted bribes from accused in bank fraud cases.

The CBI’s anti-corruption unit has also filed a case against its four officials — RK Rishi, a DSP (deputy superintendent of police) rank officer posted at CBI Academy in Ghaziabad, DSP RK Sangwan, and two officials from BSFC (Banking Security & Fraud Cell), inspector Kapil Dhankad and steno Sameer Kumar Singh.

Apart from these officials, some advocates and unidentified persons have also been accused of “compromising the investigation of certain cases”.

“Searches were conducted at 14 locations including Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurgaon, Meerut and Kanpur at the premises of the accused,” said CBI Spokesperson RC Joshi, reported India Today