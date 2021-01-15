Pregnant Woman from Assam Sedated, Forcibly Married & Raped by 2 Men in Rajasthan

A 6 months old pregnant woman from Assam was allegedly sedated, raped and forcibly wedded by two men.

According to media reports, the victim was abducted from Assam with her three-year-old daughter and was allegedly forced to consume a drink that had been mixed with sedatives.

The incident came to light when the victim somehow managed to escape and went to the police station to lodge a complaint.

In the police complaint, the woman stated that the two accused men threatened to murder her three-year-old when she refused to give in to their demands and was forced her to have physical relations with three other men.

Meanwhile, the victim also alleged that a woman helped the accused in trapping her.