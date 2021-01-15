Sikkim Govt Imposes Ban on Poultry Imports

In the wake of the outbreak of avian influenza from across the country, the Sikkim government has declared a blanket ban on all import of poultry products from other states for a month.

In a notification from the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Department Secretary, it stated that “In the wake of report of avian influenza outbreak in several states and to prevent possible ingress of avian influenza disease in the state, the Government of Sikkim hereby imposes ban on entry of poultry and poultry products from outside the state with immediate effect for a period of one month from the date of issue of notification.”

Meanwhile, other Northeastern states like Meghalaya and Assam has also imposed a ban on import of poultary products from other states.