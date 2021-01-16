12 Doctors in Assam to get 1st Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine at Gauhati Medical College Today

Twelve senior doctors in Assam will be the first to get the initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on January 16.

According to reports, the doctors considered for the first dose of vaccine at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) are– Dr UC Sarma, Dr Dhrubojyoti Bora, Dr Illias Ali, Dr Bibhash Chandra Goswami, Dr Subhash Khanna, Dr Harsha Bhattacharjee, Dr Rathindra Bhuyan, Dr Anup Barman, Dr Achyut Baishya, Dr Abhijit Sarma, Dr Brajen Lahkar and Dr Manoj Choudhury.

Earlier on January 15, the Assam State Health Minister, Himanta Biswa Saram said, “the COVID-19 vaccine will take 45 days for the immunity to develop in the human body and start fighting against the virus.