Dr Milan Kumar Laskar from Assam Gets the 1st COVID-19 Vaccine Shot

In Assam Dr Milan Kumar Laskar was the first doctor to recieve the vaccine shot in Bokakhat.

The doctor has been vaccinated at Swahid Kamala Miri Subdivision Civil Hospital at Bokakhat.

Meanwhile, 406 frontline workers will be vaccinated in the first phase at Bokakhat subdivision.

It is to be mentioned that the vaccination drive in Assam was inaugurated by Assam Chief Minister at the Assam Medical College(AMC), Dibrugarh while Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the drive at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital(GMCH), Guwahati.