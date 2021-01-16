Dr Reddy’s Sputnik Vaccine Gears Up for Phase 3 Clinical Trial

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories announced that the Drugs Control General of India (DCGI) has given them the nod to conduct phase 3 clinical trial for the Sputnik V vaccine.

“This is an important milestone in the progress of this pivotal clinical trial of the vaccine. We expect to commence the phase 3 study within this month and will continue to fast-track our efforts to bring in a safe and efficacious vaccine for the Indian population”, the Co-chairman GV Prasad said.

Sputnik V was registered by the Ministry of Health of Russia and became the world’s first registered vaccine against Covid-19 based on the established human adenoviral vector platform.

The vaccine’s efficacy is confirmed at 91.4% based on data analysis of the final control point of clinical trials in Russia.