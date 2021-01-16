Parshuram Kund Festival Celebrated in Arunachal

The renowned Parshuram Kund festival commenced yesterday in Arunachal Pradesh on the eve of Makar Sankranti.

Keeping in sync with the previous years, innumerable saints and devotees from across the country throng to this sacred place to take a holy dip in the Kund.

According to Lohit District Administration under which jurisdiction the Parshuram Kund comes, reveals that approximately 6000 pilgrims over a period of 4 days have already visited the festival ground this year, of which 2000 are from various parts of Arunachal Pradesh. Last year, more than 20,000 pilgrims had visited the festival site.

Despite, covid pandemic crisis this year the Lohit District Administration has made available various facilities for the pilgrims adhering to the covid protocols which include proper testing of the pilgrims at the medo check gate, arranging transit hospitals, and also providing the pilgrims with lost and found services. This year, night stay of the pilgrims in various tourist lodges is not allowed in wake of Covid 19 crisis but during an emergency, the district administration have special arrangements available for the stay of the pilgrims.

The exceptional dedication of the medical team and the district administration in delivering the best possible service is commendable in this regard.