Assam: Indian Railways Transports 23 Tonnes of Ginger from from Dibrugarh to Hyderabad

In a bid to provide access to bigger markets of the farmers, a train from the Indian Railways trasported 23 tonnes of ginger from Dibrugarh in Assam to Hyderabad, Telangana.
Meanwhile, Minister of Railways; Commerce & Industry, Piysuh Goyal took to his Twitter handle wrote, “Providing Farmers Access to Bigger Markets: Railways loaded 23 tonnes Ginger from Dibrugarh, Assam to Hyderabad, Telangana.”
नए बाजारों तक किसानों की उपज पहुंचाने को प्रतिबद्ध भारतीय रेल ने डिब्रूगढ़, असम से हैदराबाद, तेलंगाना तक 23 टन अदरक का परिवहन किया।#MoveItLikeRailways pic.twitter.com/xg7hw7Vq3W
