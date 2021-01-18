Assam: Indian Railways Transports 23 Tonnes of Ginger from from Dibrugarh to Hyderabad

In a bid to provide access to bigger markets of the farmers, a train from the Indian Railways trasported 23 tonnes of ginger from Dibrugarh in Assam to Hyderabad, Telangana.

Meanwhile, Minister of Railways; Commerce & Industry, Piysuh Goyal took to his Twitter handle wrote, “Providing Farmers Access to Bigger Markets: Railways loaded 23 tonnes Ginger from Dibrugarh, Assam to Hyderabad, Telangana.”