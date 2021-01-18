KVIC to sign two MOUs with Ministry of Tribal Affairs

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) and the Ministry of Tribal Affairs will tomorrow ie Tuesday (January 19th) sign two MoUs. While one MOU is regarding the purchase of Khadi fabric for tribal students, the other MOU is on partnering of Tribal Affairs Ministry with KVIC as an implementing agency for Prime Minister Employment Generation Program (PMEGP).

The MoUs will be signed in the presence of Hon’ble Minister of MSME, Shri Nitin Gadkari and Hon’ble Minister of Tribal Affairs, Shri Arjun Munda.They are aligned with Hon’ble Prime Minister’s call for “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” as they aim at creating local employment by strengthening the Khadi artisans and a large chunk of tribal population across the country.

As part of the first MoU, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs will procure over 6 lakh meters of Khadi fabric worth Rs 14.77 crore in 2020-21, for the students in Eklavya Residential Schools being run by the ministry. As the government increases the number of Eklavya Schools every year; the quantum of purchase of Khadi fabric shall also increase proportionally.

Under the second MoU, National Scheduled Tribe Finance Development Corporation (NSTFDC), an agency of the Tribal Affairs Ministry responsible for economic development of tribals in India, will be roped in as a partner to implement PMEGP Scheme. NSTFDC provides concessional loan schemes for funding entrepreneurial ventures of aspiring scheduled tribes in all sectors of economy.The MoU will thus benefit the tribals by engaging them in various production activities and creating self-employment opportunities. The alliance of NSTFDC and KVIC will increase the coverage of PMEGP Scheme among the STs.