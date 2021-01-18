Month Long Awareness Programme on National Road Safety Awareness inaugurated

A month long programme on National Road Safety awareness was inaugurated today by the Tawang MLA, Tsering Tashi at Masang Dung Rhue mey (Old Market) Tawang, in Arunachal Pradesh.

This year the theme for road safety month is SADAK SURAKSHA: JEEVAN RAKSHA. The programme was organized by District Transport office in collaboration with District Administration and District Police Tawang.

Choiki Dondup, EAC cum District Transport officer, Tawang informed that earlier this programme was conducted only for a week but taking into consideration the increasing number of road accidents daily it was necessitated to celebrate this awareness programme for a month long, so that maximum of areas can be covered and create more awareness at every level.

Bomge Kamduk, SP Tawang informed every year more than one lakh fifty thousand people die in road accidents and this number is increasing.

DC Tawang Sang Phuntsok said that haphazard parking is one of the reasons for road accidents. He further requested every person to create a parking place for their vehicle especially in market areas, because no vehicles will be allowed to park on the roadside in days to come. “District Administration Tawang is coming up with a plan of parking on payment basis soon,” he added.

Addressing to the gathering MLA Tawang Tsering Tashi, congratulated the organizers of Road safety awareness programme and said daily death rate due to road accidents in our country is around twelve hundred per day, and causes for these accidents are mainly rash driving, non compliance of traffic rules and intoxicating drinks while driving.

“We have to be good and responsible citizens. Tawang being a tourist hot spot number of visiting tourist is increasing every year, and we have to plan accordingly to accommodate smooth vehicular movement in township area,” MLA Tawang assured that in coming two years the road condition in Tawang township will improve further with the completion of CC roads under construction from Tawang market area upto Tawang monastery. He later distributed helmets to bike riders.

The foreman of DTO office AL Khushwaha, earlier gave information on traffic signs.

Jambey Wangdi, Chairman DOKAa (Chosrig Affairs), Commander Tawang Brigade Brig. VK Jagtap, Zila Chairperson Leki Gombu, SP Tawang B.Kamduk, ZPM Tawang Tsering Dorjee and other senior officers and public leaders and the general public attended the function.