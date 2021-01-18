Revised Final Electoral Rolls for Kamrup (M) Published

The office of the Assam Chief Electoral Officer under the Election commission of India has published the final revised photo electoral for Kamrup (Metro) on January 18.

The Kamrup (Metro) rolls consists-Jalukbari, Dispur, Gauhati East and West legislative assembly constituencies (LACs).

The notification states, “As per instruction of the Chief Electoral Officer, Assam vide letter No. ELE.17/2020/101 dtd. 15/01/2021, the Final Electoral Rolls for Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls w.r.t. 01-01-2021 as the qualifying date for 51 – Jalukbari, 52 – Dispur, 53 – Gauhati East and 54 – Gauhati West LACs under Kamrup Metropolitan Election District, Guwahati have been published to-day, the 18th January 2021.”

Further, the copy of the same has been kept for inspection for General Public at the office of the concerned EROs and in the office of the District Election Officer, Kamrup Metropolitan Election District, Guwahati, the notification added.