Satellite Imagery Confirms China Constructing Village in Arunachal Pradesh Again

New Images confirms China of constructing a new village in Arunachal Pradesh.

According to reports, satellite Images confirms of a new village with around 101 homes on the banks of the River Tsari Chu, lies in the Upper Subansiri district.

Notably, the area which has been long disputed by India and China and has been marked by armed conflict.

It is to be mentioned here that the first satellite image was taken on August 26, 2019- does not show any construction activity, however, the latest image that establishes the village in question is dated November 1, 2020.

Meanwhile, in December 2020, China constructed at least three villages about five kilometres from the Bum La pass close to the tri-junction between India, China and Bhutan in Arunachal Pradesh, NDTV reported.