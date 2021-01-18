Three Minors from a Family charred to death in Arunachal Pradesh, CM expresses shock

In an unfortunate turn of events, three children from a single family lost their lives when a massive fire broke out at the house where they were staying at Boa Simla in Kamle District of Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday night.

Reportedly the three children from a single family lost their lives including four private houses and a government post office building burnt into ashes as fire engulfed the town on Saturday night. Also, two private houses were partially damaged by the flames.

As per sources, the trio was putting up at a relative’s place, when the fire, broke out at around 11 pm. The fire quickly spread to nearby homes, damaging the property of neighbours.

The deceased have been identified as Kabak Yani (10), Kabak Nanu (7) and Kabak Chaku (5), Deputy Commissioner Hengo Basar said.

Expressing shock over the incident, the Chief Minister conveyed his condolences and prayers to the bereaved family members.

While assuring all possible support to the victims, Khandu announced ex-gratia relief of Rs 4 lakhs each for the deceased. He asked the district administration to immediately process for the ex-gratia relief.

The Chief Minister also appealed to the people to stay cautious and take precautions to avoid any such accidents which is vulnerable during dry seasons like winters.