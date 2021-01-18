Two Manipur Journalists Detained Under Unlawful Atrocities (Prevention) Act

Two senior journalists from Manipur- Paojel Chaoba and Dhiren Sadokpam have been detained by the police on January 17.

Notably Chaoba is the executive editor of The Frontier Manipur, an online news portal, Dhiren is the editor.

According to a police statement, a case under the Unlawful Atrocities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Section 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code has been filed against “the editors of the Facebook page of the news portal” along with M. Joy Luwang, the author of an article published in The Frontier Manipur on January 8.

Chaoba and Dhiren’s detention has come close on the heels of the arrest of another Imphal-based journalist, Kishorechandra Wangkhem, multiple times under several draconian laws, including the National Security Act and sedition.