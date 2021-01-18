Ward Boy from Uttar Pradesh Dies After Taking COVID-19 Vaccine

A 46-year-old ward boy from a district hospital in Moradabad died within 24 hours after receiving the coronavirus vaccine.

The deceased identified as Mahipal Singh, reportedly complained of breathing problem and unease in the chest after receiving a dose of Covishield- one of the recommended vaccine by the Ministry of Health.

Report quoted Dr MC Garg, the chief medical officer (CMO) of the district hospital, saying- “Mahipal Singh (the ward boy) was given the Covishield vaccine at about 12 noon on Saturday.”

However, a day later, he suffered pain in the chest with breathlessness.