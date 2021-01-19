AASU Calls for Protest During PM Modi & Amit Shah’s Visit to Assam

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) on January 18 said that the students wing will carry out series of protest programmes, including burning of copies of the CAA, during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on January 23 and 24 in Assam.

AASU general secretary Sankarjyoti Barua said that on January 23, i.e. PM Modi’s visit, the members of the student body have planned to protest in every district tying a black cloth around their mouth while on January 24, i.e. Amit Shah’s Visit the students wing will observe it as a ‘Black Day’ and will fly black flags across Assam and burn copies of the CAA.

‘Every time there is an election, the prime minister will come and make false statements to woo the people of the state. The people of Assam have now understood the truth behind this politics and will never accept the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA),’ the president of the students wing said to media.