ABP-C Voter Opinion Poll Predicts Clear Win for BJP in Assam

According to the ABP C-Voter survey, BJP-led NDA likely to get 73-81 seats in the upcoming Assam Assembly polls

As per the poll prediction, the BJP led-Assam government will comfortably cross the magic number of 63 while UPA is projected to win around 36-44 seats.

It is to be mentioned that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) along with its allied regional party- Asom Gana Parishad, United People’s Party Liberal and Gana Suraksha Party is set to secure a strong foothold in the state of Assam.

The ABP-C Voter Projected Vote share is-

NDA- 43%

UPA- 35%

AIDUF- 8%

OTH- 14%