ABP-C Voter Opinion Poll Predicts Clear Win for BJP in Assam

According to the ABP C-Voter survey, BJP-led NDA likely to get 73-81 seats in the upcoming Assam Assembly polls
As per the poll prediction, the BJP led-Assam government will comfortably cross the magic number of 63 while UPA is projected to win around 36-44 seats.
It is to be mentioned that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) along with its allied regional party- Asom Gana Parishad, United People’s Party Liberal and Gana Suraksha Party is set to secure a strong foothold in the state of Assam.
The ABP-C Voter Projected Vote share is-
NDA- 43%
UPA- 35%
AIDUF- 8%
OTH- 14%