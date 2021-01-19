Arunachal CM Pema Khandu Called on PM Modi

In the hour-long meeting Arunachal CM Pema Khandu submitted a detailed memorandum on the developmental requirements and issues of public interest of Arunachal Pradesh.

Development support sought included- connectivity (roads, air, power transmission and digital), comprehensive border area development, one time grant for replacement of NEFA time Govt infrastructure- schools, hospitals, sustainable hydropower, tourism.

A road map for aatmanirbharta of Arunachal Pradesh through sustainable hydropower, tourism and agriculture sector found prominence during the discussion.

Khandu advocated that with the proactive support from Govt of India, Arunachal Pradesh aspires to be an important contributor to the 5 trillion dollar economy and sought handholding for the same.

He emphasised that with a small population and vast resource base, Arunachal Pradesh would like to transition from a grant based economy to an aatmanirbhar economy and contribute to the national economy.

The Prime Minister positively engaged in the hour long meeting and appreciated the state Govt for the people friendly and development oriented governance and assured to address all the issues highlighted in the memorandum in a time bound manner.

Khandu said that the meeting was very fruitful and thanked the Prime Minister for his continued support on all the important issues of Arunachal Pradesh and the unprecedented focus of the Prime Minister for the development of the entire Northeast India.