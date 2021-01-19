Assam Congress Formally Announces Alliance with AIUDF

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee confirmed its alliance with All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF).

The party president, Ripun Bora in a press meet said that the Congress party will have an alliance with CPI, CPI(M) and Anchalik Gana Morcha in the upcoming Assam Assembly election 2021.

The announcement was made in presence of AICC observer and Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Waghel, AICC Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh and AICC leader Mukul Wasnik.

Meanwhile, Jitendra Singh said that the party manifesto will be made in accordance with all the allied parties and also with due respect with the citizens of Assam.