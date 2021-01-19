Baby Girl Including 15 Labourers Crushed to Death by Truck in Gujarat

As many as fifteen migrant labourers, sleeping near the road, were crushed to death this morning by a truck in a tragic incident near Gujarat’s Surat. A baby girl also died in the tragedy.

The incident took place early this morning near Kosamba village, around 60 km from Surat, police said. A dumper truck ran over the sleeping labourers on the Kim-Mandvi road killing 12 on the spot.

Some injured labourers have been taken to a nearby hospital. Three of the eight injured died during treatment taking the total fatalities to 15, police said.

The truck driver apparently lost control of the vehicle after it hit sugarcane hanging out of the tractor-trolley coming from the opposite direction.