This is the first time that Australia has been beaten in 32 years. Australia’s last defeat at Gabba came at the hands of the West Indies in 1988.

With this, Indian Cricket captain, Virat Kohli thus became the first Indian as well as the first Asian captain to record a Test win Down Under.

India’s wins came in the first and third Test matches at Adelaide and Melbourne, and were on course for a big win at Sydney.

Earlier due to bad light and rain India’s chance of winning narrowed.