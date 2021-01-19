Manipur Govt Announces Reopening of Schools & Colleges from January 27

The N Biren Singh led Manipur government has decided that schools and colleges in the state will reopen from January 27.

The state Cabinet meeting on Friday chaired by Chief Minister N Biren Singh decided that schools will reopen for students of Class 9 to 12, the official said.

The cabinet meeting held at Kamjong district headquarters also approved rules governing Manipur Private Security Services for providing private security to cash transportation activities, rules for banning unregulated deposits schemes and the Manipur Human Rights Commission Services Rules.