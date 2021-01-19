Rahul Gandhi Cites Report on Chinese Village in Arunachal, Kiren Rijiju Lambast Congress Leader

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for his tweet where he was referring to a report which claimed that China was building a village inside the Indian territory of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Congress leader took to the Twitter and mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise “to not let the country bow down” in Hindi.

Meanwhile, reacting to the tweet, the Union Minister wrote, “Those locations you are referring to have been under Chinese occupation since very-very long Congress regime in India. How can a national leader be ignorant and unaware of sensitive facts?”

Earlier on January 18, satellite images surfaced on the social media claiming it to be new construction of a village on the banks of the River Tsari Chu, lies in the Upper Subansiri district.

The images went air by Planet Lab Inc.