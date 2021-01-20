2nd Plant of PepsiCo in Northeast to Come Up at Arunachal

0
90

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that the second PepsiCo plant in the northeast will be constructed in Arunachal Pradesh.

Taking to his Twitter handle the CM wrote, “Had a productive meeting with Mr Ravi Jaipuria, Chairman Varun beverages Ltd, along with Sh @KirenRijiju.

Glad to share that the 2nd plant of Pepsi in #NorthEast will be coming to Arunachal with various other chains of food craft outlets in tourist destinations across the State.”

Earlier, a team from PepsiCo informed Assam industries and commerce minister Chandra Mohan Patowary that PepsiCo India has submitted a proposal to set up a greenfield project for manufacturing Lays and Kurkure chips in Assam worth Rs 400 crores.

Currently, PepsiCo India has been working with over 24,000 farmers in 13 states of India.

