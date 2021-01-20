2nd Plant of PepsiCo in Northeast to Come Up at Arunachal

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that the second PepsiCo plant in the northeast will be constructed in Arunachal Pradesh.

Taking to his Twitter handle the CM wrote, “Had a productive meeting with Mr Ravi Jaipuria, Chairman Varun beverages Ltd, along with Sh @KirenRijiju.

Glad to share that the 2nd plant of Pepsi in #NorthEast will be coming to Arunachal with various other chains of food craft outlets in tourist destinations across the State.”

Earlier, a team from PepsiCo informed Assam industries and commerce minister Chandra Mohan Patowary that PepsiCo India has submitted a proposal to set up a greenfield project for manufacturing Lays and Kurkure chips in Assam worth Rs 400 crores.

Currently, PepsiCo India has been working with over 24,000 farmers in 13 states of India.