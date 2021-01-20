Arunachal CM Khandu called on Finance Minister Sitharaman

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu called on the Union Finance Minister N Sitharaman in New Delhi on Tuesday. He was accompanied by Union Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju and Member of Parliament from Arunachal East Tapir Gao during the call on.

Khandu submitted a detailed memorandum on the developmental requirements and issues of public interest of Arunachal Pradesh to the Finance Minister. Self-sustained Arunachal Pradesh through the development of clean and green energy, tourism, agro based sectors were the main topics discussed during the hour long meeting.

The Chief Minister sought the Government of India’s support to become one of the leading contributors in India’s economy. “With a small population and vast resource base, Arunachal Pradesh is capable of contributing to the national economy” Khandu said while asking the centre to do the required handholding.

Finance Minister assured to address all the issues highlighted in the memorandum in a time bound manner.