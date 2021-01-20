Assam: Elections to be held keeping in mind Bihu and Board Exam Dates

The 2021 Assam assembly elections are to be held keeping in mind the Bohag Bihu festival and CBSE board exams informed Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and other EC functionaries on Monday arrived in Assam on a three-day visit to review preparedness for the forthcoming assembly election in the state.

The EC team on Tuesday held separate meetings with the chief secretary, home secretary, director general of police, district election officers and the superintendents of police. Arora, also met leaders of political parties on Tuesday.

While addressing the media, Arora informed that several representatives from political parties have urged the commission to schedule the elections in accordance with Bihu and the upcoming board exams that would encourage more voter turnout and avoid the monsoon season. The commission will announce the election schedule in Delhi.

As per reports, in view of COVID-19 social distancing norms, the Commission has specifically revisited some extant norms. As a result, the maximum number of electors at a polling station has been reduced from 1500 to 1000. Whereas, the number of polling stations would go up by about 5000 and are likely to be more than 33000 for forthcoming elections.