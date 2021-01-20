Biden and Harris To Take Oath Today; Pays Tribute to Those Died due to COVID-19

President-elect Joe Biden will take the oath of office today as the 46th President of the United States. Kamala Harris will also be sworn in as the Vice President.

On the eve of the inauguration, they led a national mourning ceremony in Washington to pay tribute to those who had died of the novel coronavirus. There were 400 lights lit at Lincoln Memorial to mark the 400,000 people who had succumbed to the virus in the country.

As per reports, Biden was quoted as saying, “It’s hard sometimes to remember. But that’s how we heal. It’s important to do that as a nation. That’s why we’re here today. Between sundown and dusk, let us shine the lights in the darkness along the sacred pool of reflection and remember all whom we lost.”

Tonight, in Washington, D.C. and across the nation, we came together to honor the over 400,000 Americans we’ve lost to COVID-19. The last year has tested us in unimaginable ways, but now it’s time we begin to heal and overcome — together. pic.twitter.com/DuWhN1xjNO — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 20, 2021

The inauguration ceremony is taking place following the unprecedented health crisis and protests in the US. The security in the capital has been beefed up amid a high level of security concerns following the January 6 Capitol riots.

Donald Trump who will not be attending the inauguration ceremony in his farewell address to the nation on Tuesday extended his wishes to the Biden administration.

As per reports, the inauguration ceremony that is expected to begin at 8.30 pm IST, Biden will deliver his inaugural speech laying down the vision of his administration.