Gujarat CM Renames Dragon Fruit In the State as it ‘Sounds Inappropriate’

The Gujarat Government has decided to rename the Dragon Fruit as ‘Kamalam’. Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani while addressing the media said, “As the outer shape of the fruit resembles a lotus, hence it shall be renamed as Kamalam.”

The CM said that the word dragon for the fruit sounded inappropriate and clarified that there was nothing political about it.

Rupani was interacting with the media during the launch of the Chief Minister Horticulture Development Mission on January 19.

Speaking at the event, the chief minister said that the government has applied for a patent to change the nomenclature of dragon fruit to ‘Kamalam’, which is largely grown in Kutch, Navsari and different parts of Saurashtra.

“The name of Dragon Fruit associated with China and we have changed it,” he added.

The word “Kamalam” is Sanskrit for the Lotus, which is the party symbol of the ruling BJP. It is also the name of the BJP office in Gujarat.

According to the Chief Minister, the Gujarat government has applied for a patent to rename the exotic fruit, which is mostly imported from South America but is now grown in several states.