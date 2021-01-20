Khandu Condoles Demise of Former Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Mata Prasad

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu condoled the demise of former Governor Late Mata Prasad who expired this morning at the age of 96.

Prasad had served the state of Arunachal Pradesh from 21st October 1993 to 16th May 1999 and was one of the longest serving Governor of the state.

In his condolence message, Khandu wrote “the news of the sad demise of Late Dr Mata Prasad, the eighth and the longest serving Governor of Arunachal Pradesh came as a shocker to me. He had held the helms of the state in its transitional phase from where we have had an eventful journey of progress and ably emerged as a distinct and determined State, rubbing shoulders with our peers with pride.”

Late Dr Prasad was a teacher turned politician, who served the State of Uttar Pradesh in various capacities. During his tenure as Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Dr Prasad inaugurated the Upper Siang District, the office of Divisional Commissioner and Deputy Inspector General for East and West of the State at Namsai and Ziro. The very famous Darbar Hall of Raj Bhawan, Itanagar was constructed during his tenure.

Dr. Prasad authored a book on Arunachal Pradesh in Hindi titled “Manoram Bhoomi – Arunachal”.

Khandu said that the country has lost a dedicated and sincere administrator who set pinnacles in his chosen career.

“I know this would be the most trying times for the family members to cope with the irreparable loss, I hope my humble words of consolation would ease the grief even if a little. In this moment of grief, me, my family, colleagues in the Government and people of Arunachal Pradesh extend our solidarity with you and share the pain inflicted on you and the people of our great nation by one of the greatest truths of life. I pray Lord Buddha to bestow you with strength to bear the irreparable loss. May his soul rest in peace in heavenly abode” the message further added.