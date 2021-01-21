Amazon Customer Eats Cow Dung Cakes, Posts Review

In bizarre news, a person purchased cow dung cakes from Amazon and ate it. Later the person took to the e-shopping website and gave his feedback.

“Ridiculous taste,” the person, who opted to remain anonymous, said in his review for the product on Amazon.

According to reports, a Twitter user, posted screenshots on Twitter after he noticed that a person had posted his review of cow dung cakes on Amazon after purchasing it.

Further, the consumer slammed the brand and said that the cow dung cakes are “muddy in taste”, and also advised them to “pay attention to the crunchiness of this product.”