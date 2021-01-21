Arunachal Dy CM stresses on the need of Centre of Excellence for Science & Technology

While chairing a meeting on the establishment of a state of the art Centre of Excellence for Science and Technology in Itanagar, Arunachal Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein asserted that the creation of such assets would be useful for future generations.

“In this age of advanced technology and innovation, we need to have a Centre of Excellence where people from different disciplines can come together and share facilities/resources. Centre of Excellence for Science & Technology, if establish will facilitate the govt departments, community, academicians and the students to share knowledge and skill through education, outreach program and training,” he said.

Minister of Science & Technology, Honchun Ngandam while seeking for the fund provision from the State Govt said that science & technology is applicable in all the Government departments and if established, it would cater to the needs of all the departments.

He informed that a plot of land allotted to the Department of Science & Technology is lying vacant in the hub of the capital city and said that, “it needs to be utilized, otherwise there is the fear of being encroached in the near future.”

C D Mungyak, Director Science & Technology, while presenting the proposal informed that the Science & technology will have the facilities to integrate state-of-the-art remote sensing (RS), geographic information system (GIS), and global positioning (GPS) technologies with on-the-ground knowledge of ecosystems and natural resource management to address relevant issues.

It would facilitate providing core geospatial dataset (administrative boundaries, road, railway, and major settlement etc.) to all the departments in the state. It would also help to generate geospatial datasets and create user friendly applications (through web-enabled distribution tools) for government departments to serve as an effective tool for decision making, planning, implementation and monitoring purposes, Mungyak informed.

Among others, Chairman Science & technology, Bamang Mangha, Principal Secretary (Finance), A C Verma, Commissioner (Planning & Investment), Prashant Lokhande, Secretary (Finance), Y W Ringu, Director (Planning), Pallab Dey and Development Officer (HUDCO, Itanagar), and D Sonowal also attended the meeting.