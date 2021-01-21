Manipur Govt Halts Admission Process to New Academic Sessions

The Directorate of Education, Manipur has directed all the school authorities in the state to immediately stop the process for admission to new academic sessions for all classes till an appropriate decision of the government is issued.

The direction is given with a view to maintain a uniform academic session across the state both for those affiliated to the state board as well as CBSE, an order by the director of Education(s) L Nandakumar Singh stated on Wednesday.

The department has noticed that some schools in the state have issued notifications or started the admission process for new academic sessions for all classes in violation of the government instructions, it stated.